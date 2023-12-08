HI names 22-member Indian women's team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian women's hockey team, while veteran forward Vandana Katariya will be her deputy as the national federation on Friday announced a 22-member team for the upcoming 5-Nation Tournament in Spain.

India will play against Ireland, Germany, Spain and Belgium in the tournament which is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 22 in Valencia. It will serve as the preparatory assignment ahead of the all-important Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi beginning from January 13.

"We are going with a well-balanced, strong team," Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a release from HI.

"The tournament gives the players an ideal platform to build on the recent performances and keep themselves in the right frame of mind heading into the all-important Olympic Qualifiers.

"The matches against the top European teams will also help us identify areas that need improvement ahead of the tournament, and we are looking forward to making the most out of the opportunity." The Squad: Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Gurjit Kaur, Akshata Abaso Dhekale Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur Forwards: Jyoti Chhatri, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (Vice-Captain), Beauty Dundung, Sharmila Devi.