HI names 28 core probables for national men's coaching camp

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Hockey India went with the tried and tested as it named a 28 core probables for the senior men's national camp to be held from March 12 to 30 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The upcoming camp is significant as the Indian team will aim to fine-tune its preparations ahead of this year's Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team returns to the camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, where it is currently placed third after claiming 15 points from eight matches across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs.

The league will resume on May 22 in Antwerp, Belgium, before moving to London on June 1 and then the Netherlands for the final leg.

The core group of the camp includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera, defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, and Amir Ali.

The mid-fielders called up for the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh.

The forwards named for the camp are Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

"We are looking to begin an important block of training in this camp, and we need to ensure we are in the best shape possible before heading for a series of Test matches in Australia," Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton said, explaining the importance of the upcoming camp.

"The players chosen for the camp will be in contention to play the upcoming set of important games; hence, we have picked a group of experienced players along with some youngsters who played in the Pro League as well.

"The Pro League mini-tournament in Odisha proved to be an excellent testing ground, but there is always room for improvement, and we will look to set things straight well before the final leg of the Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympics," he added.

Indian men's hockey team 28-member core group: Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh Forwrads: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.