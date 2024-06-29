HI names core probable group for women's coaching camp

Bengaluru, Jun 29 (PTI) Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women's probable group for a two-month long training camp at SAI center starting here from Monday.

The Indian team went on a short break after losing all its matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League season in London and Antwerp.

India had lost all four games against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp last month and were beaten by Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3) in London.

"We recently travelled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favour, we learned a lot as a team," Chief coach Harendra Singh said in a release.

"On several occasions, we were leading, and we proactively searched and threatened to score while looking for an equalizer. These are good signs to have in the initial stages of a rebuild, and I am sure the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be a force to be reckoned with in the future." The camp will conclude on August 31.

Team: Goalkeepers -- Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo.

Defenders -- Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti.

Midfielders -- Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. PTI ATK AT