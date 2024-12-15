HI rewards players, support staff after successive Women's Jr Asia Cup win

Muscat, Dec 15 (PTI) Hockey India on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for every player and Rs 1 lakh for each support staff member as a gesture after the women's team clinched its second consecutive Junior Asia Cup title here.

India's goalkeeper Nidhi made three sensational saves to help India overcome three-time champions China 3-2 in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation time.

"Hockey India, on the occasion, announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff as a gesture for everyone’s effort and winning the championship," the national federation said in a release.

Sakshi Rana, Ishika, and Sunelita Toppo scored for India in the penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Nidhi made three brilliant saves against Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li, and Dandan Zuo to ensure India defended their title. PTI ATK TAP