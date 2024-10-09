HI ropes in PFC as title sponsor for India versus Germany bilateral series

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Hockey India on Wednesday roped in Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a state-owned company that provides financial assistance to India's power sector, as the title sponsor for the upcoming two-match bilateral series against Germany on October 23 and 24 in New Delhi.
This series marks the return of men's international hockey to the national capital after a decade.
The last international match played at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium was the Hero Hockey World League Final – men's round 4, back in January 2014.
Under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, PFC, a public sector undertaking, plays a crucial role in driving growth in the energy sector.
The two matches will be free for spectators and a free digital ticketing system will be introduced. Fans will need to visit the official ticketing link and register their details to receive a virtual ticket for accessing the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
HI president Dilip Tirkey said, "We are delighted to welcome Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as the title sponsor for the highly-anticipated PFC India vs Germany bilateral hockey series 2024.
"This series, being played in New Delhi after a decade, is a significant milestone, not just for the city but for Hockey India as we promote the sport across the country. With the support of PFC, we look forward to creating a thrilling atmosphere at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium." HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, "We are thrilled to have one of the leading state-owned companies, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), as the title sponsor for the PFC India vs Germany bilateral hockey series 2024." "Their support will strengthen Hockey India's vision to grow hockey's presence in India. With PFC, we look forward to providing a top-notch experience for all hockey fans." PTI SSC SSC DDV