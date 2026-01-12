HI signs MoU with Telangana government to host Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Hockey India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to host the women's 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers, to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.

The qualification tournament will feature eight international teams — India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria — competing for a place at the 2026 World Cup, which will take place from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and Netherlands.

At stake in Hyderabad will be three World Cup berths, with the teams finishing first, second and third in the tournament earning direct qualification for the global showpiece.

The upcoming FIH World Cup will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams, with nine sides in each category already qualified, setting the stage for an intense and high-quality qualification phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, said, "Telangana is proud to partner with Hockey India and the FIH to host the Women's 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad. This event reflects our government's strong commitment to promoting sports, empowering women athletes, and positioning Hyderabad as a world-class sporting destination." PTI AH APS APS