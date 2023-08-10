HI to form sub-junior national teams for boys and girls; ropes in Sardar, Rani as coaches

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) In its bid to promote the game at the youth level, Hockey India on Thursday announced the formation of sub-junior (U-17) teams for both boys and girls and named former national captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal as coaches of the respective sides. HI president and former India captain Dilip Tirkey made the announcement on the sidelines of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here.

"Hockey India is looking to implement some changes in the coaching system, especially for youth at the grassroots level. For the first time in HI's history, we are taking a step to make grassroots hockey formidable," Tirkey said at a press conference.

"Although we have given importance to the U-21 level for quite some time, we will also give importance to the sub-junior level. So, for the first time, HI will make sub-junior U-17 Indian teams.

"We aim to give right direction and exposure to the youth and make them understand hockey better at the highest level. Sardar Singh will coach the U-17 boys team, and Rani Rampal will be coach for the girls," he added.

HI also announced a special coaching camp and international matches for the national sub-junior teams. The camp will aim at promoting and developing a strong grassroots structure and providing the young talent with a high performance environment.

The camp will be for 45-50 days and will commence from August 21 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. It will followed by international matches in Europe -- Belgium and the Netherlands.

A total of 40 players will be selected for each camp. The players have been chosen on basis of their recent performances in the Hockey India Sub-Junior National Championships.

A qualified coaching staff consisting of coach, two assistant coaches, two physios, two masseuse and a trainer will be accompanying each team.

"The main purpose we are introducing these new sub-junior teams and national camps for them is because all they used to do until now was competing in the nationals and could not progress beyond that," HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said.

"Therefore, we decided to give importance to the age group of 13-17 years, during which we get to know which candidate can go on to become a hot prospect in future. We are in talks with top sides like the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan and others to help our sub-junior teams to get maximum number of international tours.

"Also, while we have been relying on foreign coaches of late, we decided that we must give our ex-players a chance and platform to become a good coach. On the same note, I thank Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal for having accepted the roles," he added.

Explaining his decision to take up the role, Sardar said he wants to help HI in creating a larger pool of players for Indian hockey.

"I would like to thank HI for the opportunity. Until now, we focused on the senior teams and junior. For sub-junior, we have national tournaments. But the main drawback for a new guy who enters the national team is that he takes time to adjust himself within the squad, and it becomes a burden on the senior players as well," he said.

"So, I believe it would be better to give the sub-junior team early exposure to international hockey, which would allow them to be ready when they enter the national team. At the same time, the team would also remain a balanced one." Rani, who has been sidelined for a lengthy period by a string of injuries after leading the Indian women's team to a first-ever fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, was excited about the prospect of coaching the sub-junior side.

She, however, ruled out her retirement plans anytime soon. "HI gave me an opportunity and asked me if I was willing to do this. I thought the experience that I have gained in my hockey journey so far, starting from a very young age, it makes sense to give it back to the upcoming youth, which would only make Indian hockey better," she said. PTI AYG SSC SSC