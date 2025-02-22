Higher allowance, closer half-yearly assessment awaits TOPS athletes this Olympic cycle

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Athletes picked for the sports ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme will be entitled to increased allowance during training and competitions abroad but will have to undergo "physical and psychological tests" every six months as part of their evaluation process.

The core group of TOPS has been trimmed from 179 to 94 and the developmental list stood at 112 after the revamp. It was a fairly routine rejig after the completion of an Olympic cycle but grabbed attention as some sports like swimming, squash, golf and tennis did not find representation in the core list.

Only 42 of those selected in the core group are able-bodied with para-athletes occupying 52 spots, an acknowledgement of their sparkling performance in the Paris Paralympics where they fetched 29 medals, including seven gold.

Those who have made the cut will be getting USD 25 per day in addition to the monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 (core group) and Rs 25,000 (developmental group) whenever they travel abroad for training and competition.

"The core group is for the short term goal of the next Olympics, in this case Los Angeles 2028. The developmental group is for hopefuls for the Olympics after that (2032) and perhaps even the one after that (2036)," a member of the Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) told PTI.

"This pruned list is a reflection of that goal. And those who have got in will get additional allowance of USD 25 per day over and above the stipend and other perks they are entitled to at present.

"Athletes who have been picked will have no reason to complain and regular evaluation will ensure timely intervention if things are not going as planned," he added.

And this is where a half-yearly test of "physical and psychological parameters" will come in handy. The MOC has already decided to make the overall performance evaluation an annual instead of biennial, which was the norm in the previous cycle.

"See, there are certain things we are trying to address. One of them is injuries not coming out at the right time. A regular physical and psychological assessment will ensure that this does not happen.

"There were tests being done earlier too but we are now fixing intervals at which they have to be done compulsorily," the source explained.

In the revamped core group no male boxer has made the cut, only three names from athletics have got in (27 less than the previous list), and seasoned but under-performing badminton players such as K Srikanth and Ashwini Ponappa have also missed out along with India's top-ranked men's singles tennis player Sumit Nagal.

TOPS CEO N S Johal has described the new core group as a "truthful, transparent and realistic" reflection of potential based on "demonstrated performances".

However, it is also to be noted that it's a dynamic selection where many names will be added as the Olympic qualification cycle kicks off.

The list is also a reflection of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi's push for a more performance-oriented policy towards athletes while ensuring that assistance reaches everyone who needs it.

"The idea is to maximise benefits for those who merit it. That's the thrust," the MOC member asserted.

"We are not going to impose anything on athletes. We will ask what they want from us, their calendar, planning but after that, it's the performance that will count." Deepika Kumari and Mirabai Chanu retained ============================ A rather surprising retention in the core group is recurve archer Deepika Kumari, who has flattered to deceive in multiple Olympics and once again crumbled under pressure in the Paris Games.

Another name that might raise a few eyebrows is weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who finished fourth in Paris after a silver in Tokyo 2020. Both are 30 and while Deepika's fortitude in the Olympics is under scanner, Chanu's struggle with injuries is a matter of concern.

"We haven't yet found someone who can beat Deepika. So, how can we replace her? She qualified for the Paris Olympics, reached the knockouts also, and remains the best that we have right now," the MOC member stated.

"As for Mirabai, her fitness is being monitored and this closer evaluation every six months will also help us analyse her better," he added. PTI PM PM BS BS