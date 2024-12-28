HIL: Delhi SG Pipers beat Goansika 4-2 in shoot-out

Rourkela: Delhi SG Pipers fought back against a gritty Gonasika, beating their rivals 4-2 in a shoot-out after the inaugural Hockey India League (HIL) match ended 2-2 at the end of regulation time here on Saturday.

Tomas Domene (5th, 39th minutes) converted two penalty corners for Delhi SG Pipers, while Struan Walker (26th) and Victor Charlet (35th) were the goal scorers for Gonasika.

The Delhi franchise started in right earnest, scoring in the fifth minute through a penalty corner when Domene converted the opportunity to perfection. He produced a booming drag-flick that zoomed past Gonasika goalkeeper Oliver Payne to take the early lead.

Led by India international Manpreet Singh, Gonasika tried hard to draw level but were unable to find the equaliser in the first quarter. Gonasika pressed hard in the second quarter and their efforts bore fruit when they drew level in the 26th minute.

Nikkin Thimmaiah's smart flick hit the upright but the rebound was driven home by Struan Walker.

It was a neck-and-neck fight between the two sides after the change of ends.

Gonasika took the lead in the 35th minute when 31-year-old Victor Charlet scored with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner.

However the lead was short-lived as Domene struck again four minutes later, this time via a smart deflection.

Delhi SG Pipers secured another penalty corner in the final minute of the third quarter but Gonasika goalkeeper produced a double save to deny their opponents.