HIL: Delhi SG Pipers rope in Lucas Toscani as replacement for Christopher Ruhr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI ) Delhi SG Pipers on Monday signed midfielder Lucas Toscani of Argentina as a replacement for forward Christopher Ruhr, the Hockey India League (HIL) franchise announced.

Toscani was drafted in after Germany's Ruhr pulled out of the tournament following an ACL injury on his left knee that he had sustained during the Paris Olympics qualifiers.

"The 25-year-old Toscani's acquisition is aimed at strengthening Delhi SG Pipers' forward line and adding firepower to the team's goal-scoring abilities in the absence of Ruhr," the Pipers said in a statement.

Since making his debut for Argentina, Toscani has played 60 matches and netted 14 goals.

Toscani also represented his side during the Hockey World Cup in Odisha last year and the Paris Olympics.

He has helped the Los Leones win gold medals at the 2022 Pan American Cup and 2023 Pan American Games.

While Delhi head coach Graham Reid expressed his disappointment over Ruhr missing out, he was excited at having the services of Toscani.

"Really disappointed that Christopher is injured and therefore not able to play for us," he said in a media release.

"But, I think Lucas is going to be fantastic. He's got really good skills, is a 3D player and someone who is very keen to play in India.

"I think he'll complement our attacking play." The HIL season is slated to run between December 28, 2024-February 1, 2025, with the competition returning after a seven-year hiatus. PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024