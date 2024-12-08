HIL earnings will help in securing my family's future: Irish GK Harte

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Ireland goalkeeper David Harte is looking at the revamped Hockey India League to not only ply his trade against the best of the world, but also secure financial security for his family.

The HIL is set to be revived after seven years this season in a new avatar to be held from December 28 till February 1 next year. Harte has 242 International caps under his belt and last played for Dabang Mumbai from 2015-17 in the previous editions of the HIL.

"In my earlier years, I was a bachelor and the earnings were more about enjoying life -- maybe a vacation or a new gadget. Now, as a husband and father of two daughters, the perspective has changed entirely," Harte, who will be playing for Tamil Nadu Dragons in the upcoming HIL, told PTI videos in an exclusive interview.

"This opportunity allows me to secure my daughters' education and contribute towards a house deposit or mortgage. For hockey players, such financial opportunities are rare, and we are incredibly privileged to have a league like the HIL.

"The league offers players like me the chance to support our families while continuing to play at the highest level. It's a blessing," he added.

Harte praised young India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, saying he is one of those youngsters whom he deeply admires.

Having played alongside Pathak during his previous stint in the HIL, Harte identified the young goalkeeper's potential early on.

"I remember speaking to Krishan during our time in Mumbai," Harte recalled.

"Although he's smaller in stature compared to many goalkeepers, I told him, 'If you keep working hard, you'll be one of the best goalkeepers in India'. Seeing how he has grown and solidified his place as one of India's top custodians is incredible," said the 36-year-old Irish.

Harte also had special praise for two-time Olympic bronze medalist PR Sreejesh and explained how Pathak is stepping into those big shoes with poise.

"Sreejesh elevated Indian goalkeeping to an elite level. But at the same time, he certainly has left that jersey in a better place, but also goalkeeping as a whole in India. Krishan is carrying that torch admirably. The depth and quality of Indian goalkeeping right now are fantastic," he said.

Harte wants to perform at his best in the HIL and use his experience to nurture talent in India.

"The trust the Tamil Nadu Dragons have placed in me is something I don't take lightly. I'm ready to give my all and ensure this season is a success," he said.

"Indian hockey is in its golden phase. The success of the men and women teams, along with the juniors is remarkable. The league is a podium for these diamonds (Indian youngsters) to shine. It's about giving them the confidence and exposure to succeed on the global stage." PTI SSC SSC SSC