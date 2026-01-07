HIL GC beat Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 in a high-scoring men’s HIL clash

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Kane Russell produced a sensational hat-trick as HIL GC defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 in a high-scoring men’s Hockey India League clash here on Wednesday.

Russell (19', 36', 44'), Sam Ward (19'), Sudeep Chirmako (38') and James Albery (59') scored the goals for HIL GC, while Captain Jugraj Singh (12'), Tom Grambusch (40') and Christopher Ruhr (40') were the goalscorers for Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

The first real opportunity came in the 11th minute, as Chirmako played an incisive pass to Ajeet Yadav on the left, who took a shot on goal from a tight spot and struck the post for HIL GC.

In the same minute, the Tigers were awarded four consecutive penalty corners and although HIL GC tried their best in stopping the attempts, they gave away an unfortunate penalty stroke which was converted by captain Jugraj (12') as he sent HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo the wrong way.

In the second quarter, HIL GC registered two quick goals in the 19th minute to claim the lead.

Despite 13 circle penetrations and six shots, the Tigers still trailed by a goal at the end of two quarters.

Five minutes into the third quarter, HIL GC won another penalty corner as the league's current top-scorer Russell stepped up to the occasion yet again and extended the lead and his goal tally of the season.

In the 38th minute, HIL GC built on their goalscoring form with a field goal as Chirmako found the bottom right corner of the goal from a tight angle to secure a three-goal advantage.

However, Shrachi Bengal Tigers refused to back down, scoring two quick goals in the 40th minute to reduce the deficit.

Grambusch (40') first converted a penalty corner before Ruhr (40') reacted sharply to a rebound, tapping the ball into an open net to register the Tigers’ third goal.

In the 44th minute, HIL GC won another penalty corner as Russell (44') completed his second consecutive hattrick in the Hero HIL.

In the 49th minute, the Tigers were awarded a penalty corner but Jugraj Singh's dragflick was met by a strong save by HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo.

With over eight minutes left on the clock, Shrachi Bengal Tigers replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player in search of more goals.

In the 58th minute, the Tigers earned themselves two late penalty corners but couldn't find the goal again.

Moments later in the 59th minute, James Albery showcased brilliant skill to get past Tigers' backline from the right flank and tap the ball into the empty net. PTI ATK BS BS