HIL: Hyderabad Toofans overcome Soorma Hockey 4-3 in shoot-out

Rourkela, Jan 11 (PTI) Hyderabad Toofans scored a thrilling 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Soorma Hockey Club after the teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time in a Hockey India League match here on Saturday.

Nicolas Della Torre (8th) gave Soorma Hockey Club the lead in the first quarter before Amandeep Lakra (40th) brought the Hyderabad Toofans back on level terms with a fierce drag flick.

Hyderabad Toofans goalkeeper Dominic Dixson's heroics in sudden death then secured a bonus point for the side.

Hyderabad Toofans dominated at the start, making things difficult for the rival defence. The onslaught saw Shilanand Lakra getting an early opportunity to score but his shot flew over the goal.

Soorma found their rhythm as the quarter progressed and Nicolas embarked on a scintillating run to beat several players and earn the first penalty corner of the game. He stepped up to find the back of the net and give his team the lead.

In the second quarter, Hyderabad Toofans' Arshdeep pounced on a loose ball in the shooting circle but was unable to find the back of the net after bypassing Vincent Vanasch. The Toofans created numerous circle entries but the Soormas defended stoutly and ensured the first half ended 1-0 in their favour.

Both teams reduced the pace of the game to create clear opportunities in the third quarter. Toofans' Shilanand picked the ball on the left wing and found Jacob Anderson but his close-range shot was wide of the post.

Soorma then earned a penalty corner halfway through the quarter but Harmanpreet's drag-flick went wide.

Hyderabad Toofans went on to earn a penalty corner of their own soon after and Amandeep picked out the left corner of the goal with a powerful flick to equalise.

Zach Wallace scored for Hyderabad Toofans in sudden death and goalkeeper Dominic Dixson saved Nicolas Poncelet's attempt to secure the bonus point for Hyderabad Toofans.

Hyderabad Toofans will play Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Sunday.