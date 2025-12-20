HIL: Kalinga Lancers appoint Sanjay, Van Doren as co-captains

Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Saturday appointed India drag-flicker Sanjay and Belgium stalwart Arthur Van Doren as co-captains ahead of Hero Hockey India League 2026.

The HIL will be held from January 3-26 across Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

Sanjay recently led the national team to a runners-up finish, while Van Doren captained Belgium to the title at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup held in November.

Hailing from Haryana, Sanjay rose swiftly through the junior ranks, featuring at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and the 2021 Junior World Cup, where he served as vice-captain and finished as the team's highest goal-scorer.

He made his senior team debut during the 2022–23 FIH Hockey Pro League and has since been a regular fixture in the Indian setup.

He was part of India's gold medal-winning campaign at the 2023 Asian Games and the historic bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics The Arjuna Awardee has represented India in 78 international matches to date.

Van Doren is one of modern hockey's most decorated defenders.

A Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and 2023 World Cup champion, he also won silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2023 World Cup.

Currently leading Belgium in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League, Van Doren has earned 276 international caps since making his senior debut in 2012.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will begin their HIL campaign against Ranchi Royals on January 4 in Chennai. PTI AH AH TAP