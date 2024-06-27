HIL will help identify talent for national team: VR Raghunath

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Dragflick icon VR Raghunath said the upcoming Hockey India League will play a vital role in unearthing players who have the potential to contribute to the national team in future.

Making a return after seven years, the tournament, featuring eight men’s and six women’s teams, will be held across December 2024 and February 2025.

“The league will play a major role in identifying the talent for the national team. Players like Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh were picked up from HIL. This is a platform for the domestic players to showcase their skills,” Raghunath said in a release from the organisers.

Hockey India has invited players and support staff from top 15 teams in the world for this event, and Raghunath said it will give a chance for domestic players to learn from experienced pros.

“Several young players will be brushing their shoulders with top-quality international players from Europe, Australia and South America.

“It will be an opportunity for them to understand how top players play and how they think about the game and the work that goes into it,” he said.

Raghunath also praised HI’s move to start an exclusive women’s league from this edition of the HIL.

“Our women’s team has been doing well for the past few years. The Hockey India League will be a great motivation for the players.

"Through HIL, young players who don't have much access to hockey, will get a chance to showcase their skills and impress the selectors," he added.