HIL will revive India's golden era: Sardar Singh

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) The revival of the Hockey India League will put the sport on a glorious path, feels former captain Sardar Singh.

Over 1,000 players have registered for the HIL 2024-25 Players’ Auction. The men's Auction is scheduled for October 13 and 14, while the historic women's auction will take place on October 15.

The league is set to make a comeback after seven years.

"The HIL will be bigger and better this time around and with a Women’s league being held concurrently, the League is set to revive Indian hockey's golden era," Sardar was quoted as saying in a Hockey India statement.

"A larger number of Indian players will be in line to experience hockey at the highest level, leading to a larger pool of potential players for the Indian Hockey Teams." In the first edition, in 2013, the 38-year-old competed for Delhi Waveriders and was named player of the tournament. He played all editions of the league, rubbing shoulders with players like Jamie Dwyer, Moritz Fürste and many more.

"The HIL was an unforgettable experience; we were in a high-performance environment for an extended period of time, playing against and alongside some of the best players in the world.

"This created a learning environment for players by exposing them to different cultures and mindsets. For an impressionable young player, there is nothing more crucial than positive exposure," Sardar commented.

Sardar Singh was the youngest player to captain the Indian team, at 21 years of age, when he led the side at the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

"Current mainstays in the team; Harmanpreet, Mandeep, Sumit and many more were identified and groomed in the HIL. Captain Harmanpreet played HIL in 2015, which helped him develop quicker and he went on to lead the team to victory, scoring 3 crucial goals as a 19-year-old," he added. PTI BS AT AT