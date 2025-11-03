Himachal CM announces cash award of Rs 1 crore for Renuka Singh Thakur

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for pacer Renuka Singh Thakur, who was part of India's triumphant Women's World Cup team.

Renuka hails from Rohru area of Shimla district.

Talking to reporters here, he said that "daughters of our country have scripted history by winning the World Cup" and congratulated the whole team and its captain for the achievement.

India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final to win the tournament in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Later, the CM also called Renuka and congratulated her. He praised her bowling and said that she kept the pressure on the opponents with her effort.

"I have seen the final match and you performed well and the state is proud of you," he told Renuka.

The CM also assured her that he would give her a job.