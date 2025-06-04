Himachal Pradesh Governor honours special Olympics athletes

Shimla, Jun 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting Special Olympics athletes to ensure their holistic development.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony organized by 'Special Olympics Bharat', Himachal Pradesh, the Governor said that both the society and the government must come forward to extend help and encouragement to these exceptional sportspersons, a statement issued here said.

"Let us give them our care and support, and help them rise," he said at a function held in honour of the athletes and coaches who represented India at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany and World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy.

The Governor said that the event was not merely a celebration of medals, but a tribute to the courage, determination, and spirit of the athletes.

"These athletes have shown that with hard work and confidence, no challenge is insurmountable," he added.