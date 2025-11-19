Himanshu Nandal claims three gold medals in National Para Swimming Championships

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Himanshu Nandal won three gold medals in the S11 category and also claimed the best swimmer award at the National Swimming Championships held here.

The competition was held here from November 15-18.

Nandal showcased speed, discipline and control to win three gold medals in the S11 category, which indicates 100 per cent visual impairment.

He emerged winner in the 50m freestyle, clocking 30.22s, followed by another commanding win in the 100m breaststroke, where he touched the wall in 1:23.78s and completed his hat-trick 100m backstroke.

"The 50m freestyle is always about pure speed and trust in your stroke. I am happy I could hold my nerve and finish strong," Nandal said in a release.

"The 100m backstroke demands rhythm, balance, and faith in your line. I felt in control from the start, and the race unfolded exactly the way I had prepared for.

"The 100m breaststroke is my technical test, and touching the wall first in this one means a lot. I am proud of how I executed every stroke," added Nandal, who has been blind since birth due to optic nerve failure.

He moved from national-level judo to para swimming in 2021 and has set multiple national records, and while representing India at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, became the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the MQS for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

He also qualified for two finals at this year's World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.