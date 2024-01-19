Himanshu takes five as Delhi bowl out MP for 171

Indore, Jan 19 (PTI) Rookie speedster Himanshu Chauhan, playing only his third First-Class game, bagged his maiden five-wicket haul to put Delhi in the driver's seat against Madhya Pradesh on the opening day of an Elite Group D Ranji Trophy encounter on Friday.

Chuahan, who didn't get to bowl a single over in the weather affected previous game in Jammu, grabbed 5 for 51 in 17 overs and was ably supported by medium pacer Divij Mehra (3/48 in 15 overs) as Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for 171 in only 53.2 overs.

In reply, Delhi were 86 for 2 at stumps, losing opener Salil Malhotra (14) and senior left-hander Jonty Sidhu (12).

Yash Dhull (36 batting, 83 balls) showed admirable application and had skipper Himmat Singh (19 batting) for company. Dhull hit six boundaries in the 29 overs that Delhi batted in the final session.

Earlier, Shubham Sharma's decision to bat first backfired as save the skipper, who scored 59, none of the other batters were able to negotiate Chauhan and Mehra, both of whom hit the ideal length, attacked the stumps and got enough movement off the surface to trouble the batters.

While Mehra, who mainly bowls in-cutters and deliveries that hold the line, found the outside edge of the left-handers like opener Himanshu Mantri, Chauhan bowled Yash Dubey with an incoming delivery and dismissed one-down Sumit Kushwah with an away going delivery that was pouched in the slip cordon.

MP were 126 for 8 at one stage and wouldn't have crossed 150 but MI spinner Kumar Kartikeya (33 off 45 balls) used the long handle and added 29 runs for the ninth wicket with Aryan Pandey (11) to give the total some respectability.

Chauhan, who came back for his third spell, trapped him leg-before to complete his maiden five-for.

Twin centuries propel Baroda to 342/4 ======================== At Dharamsala, Shashwat Rawat (167 batting, 248 balls) and Shivalik Sharma (112 batting, 157 balls) hammered 30 boundaries between them (15 each) as their 238-run unbroken stand for the fifth wicket took Baroda to 342 for 4 against Himachal Pradesh.

Baroda were 104 for 4 at one point but once the morning moisture dried up, it became a batting paradise with both the visiting side batters making merry.

Rohit Sharma 'Junior' takes five-for ====================== At Cuttack, Jammu and Kashmir seamer Rohit Sharma (5/12 in 13 overs) dismantled hosts Odisha for 130 with out of favour India fast bowler Umran Malik picking up two wickets.

In reply, J&K were tottering at 45 for 4, losing their top-order.

Swapnil picks 4 as Puducherry all-out for 204 ============================ Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh picked up four wickets as Uttarakhand shot Puducherry out for 204 on the opening day in Dehradun. For Puducherry, opener Akash Kargave scored 60 while veteran Paras Dogra scored 42. In reply, Uttarakhand were 1/1 at stumps.

Brief Scores At Indore: MP 1st Innings 171 (Shubham Sharma 59, Himanshu Chauhan 5/51, Divij Mehra 3/48). Delhi 1st Innings 86/2 (Yash Dhull 36 batting, Himmat Singh 19 batting) At Dharamsala: Baroda 1st Innings 342/4 (Shaswat Rawat 167 batting, Shivalik Sharma 115 batting) vs HP At Cuttack: Odisha 1st Innings 130 all out (Rohit Sharma Jr 5/12) vs J&K 1st Innings 45/4.

At Dehradun: Puducherry 1st Innings 204 (Akash Kargave 60, Swapnil Singh 4/61) vs Uttarakhand 1st Innings 1/1. PTI KHS KHS UNG