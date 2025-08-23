Himanta congratulates North East United FC on Durand Cup victory

Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated North East United FC for lifting the Durand Cup for the second time in a row on Saturday.

"The Highlanders have done it again," Sarma said in a post on X, referring to the team from the North East region.

"For the second consecutive year, @NEUtdFC have lifted the #DurandCup defeating Diamond Harbour FC by 6-1 in Asia's oldest football tourney," he added.

Congratulating all players on the victory, Sarma said, "Assam looks to host all teams back again." NEUFC became the first side since 1991 to defend its crown at the Durand Cup, registering a thumping win at the final played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

It was also the second overall victory for the side in the prestigious tournament.