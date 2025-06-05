Himanta inaugurates Lovlina Boxing Academy in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain is an icon for the youth, and hoped she will inspire many more to take up boxing as a viable career.

''Assam's emerging pugilists have a new destination to pursue their dreams - the Lovlina Boxing Academy - equipped with modern training facilities and it will prepare our youngsters for the next level,'' Sarma said after inaugurating it in North Guwahati.

The academy will nurture emerging talent and the state government will extend all possible help, he said.

The state’s sports department will extend Rs 2 crore for infrastructure development, which will include a hostel, Sarma said.

The fee at the academy “has been kept at just Rs 500”, a decision aimed at ensuring that every aspiring athlete can afford to train and pursue their dreams, he said.

"Boxing, along with other sports, is a viable career option and we actively encourage the youth to pursue their passion in sports," the chief minister said.

He also said the Assam government was planning to construct residential hostels to accommodate over 2,000 athletes, as part of a major infrastructure development and the details will be announced soon.

"These hostels will offer all-round support – from food to accommodation – so that athletes can focus entirely on their training," he added.