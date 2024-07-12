Himanta wishes luck to Lovlina Borgohain for Paris Olympics

Guwahati, Jul 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished luck to boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the lone entrant from the state in the Paris Olympics, a release said on Friday.

Lovlina won a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games, becoming the first from the Northeastern state to win an Olympic medal.

Sarma signed a 'good luck' gamosa for Lovlina. The signature was collected on Thursday, in an initiative of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) to send good wishes to the pugilist.

After collecting the good wishes from players and other notable personalities, AABA secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita, who is also the secretary general of the Boxing Federation of India, will hand over the 'good luck gamosa' to Lovlina.

The CM also interacted with the boxer who is undergoing training at the moment in Germany, through a video call.

Lovlina is the second boxer from the state to participate in the Olympics.

Shiva Thapa had represented India in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.

If she can win another medal, Lovlina will be the first Indian pugilist to win back-to-back Olympic medals and the third Indian athlete to win two consecutive individual medals after wrestler Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (2016 and 2020) in the post-Independence era. PTI SSG SOM