Himmat Singh and Mayank Rawat's star in East Delhi Riders's 6-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Skipper Himmat Singh and Mayank Rawat's unbeaten 122-run partnership off 66 balls guided East Delhi Riders to a clinical six-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League.

Simarjeet Singh's impressive 3/30 with the ball restricted North Delhi Strikers to 179/7 after a solid start.

The sublime century stand between Singh (85 not out off 50) and Rawat (66 not out off 37) not only secured the win but also extended East Delhi Riders' unbeaten streak in the tournament, keeping them at the top of the points table with five wins as many matches.

East Delhi Riders had a staggered start to the run chase as they were four down by the end of the eighth over with just 59 runs on the board.

Singh and Rawat then took the onus on themselves, replicating the resilience they showed in their previous match.

The duo stabilised the innings with a counterattacking approach that saw East Delhi Riders surpass the 100-run mark by the end of the 12th over.

In the end, East Delhi Riders scored as many as 27 runs in the 18th over, and eventually chased down the target in 18.3 overs. PTI APA BS BS