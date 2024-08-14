Hindu Mahasabha opposes India-Bangladesh cricket match in Gwalior

Gwalior (MP), Aug 14 (PTI) The Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday said it opposed the India-Bangladesh cricket match which is to take place in Gwalior in October to protest the "massacre of Hindus" in the neighbouring country, and its activists will "damage" the venue if it was not called off.

The T20 match is scheduled to be played at the Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 6.

Mahasabha vice president Dr Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters here that the right-wing outfit will oppose the match in every way.

"Hindus are being massacred in Bangladesh...temples are being destroyed. Therefore, the Hindu Mahasabha has decided that the India-Bangladesh cricket match in Gwalior will be opposed," he said, adding that the match should be cancelled to maintain peace as otherwise there would be unrest in the country.

Mahasabha activists will try to damage the venue, he warned, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop the match from being played.

Following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, several incidents of targeted attacks on the minority Hindu community have been reported from Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, told reporters that the India-Bangladesh match will be played in Gwalior on October 6.

It would be the first international match to be played in Gwalior after 14 years, Scindia added.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted the venue from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh to Gwalior as upgradation and renovation work is being carried out at the former venue. PTI COR ADU KRK