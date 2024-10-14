Hindustan Zinc appoints athlete Sufiya Sufi as brand ambassador

Udaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Limited said it has appointed marathon runner Sufiya Sufi as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

"This partnership aims to promote active lifestyle and is in line with the company's endeavours to support grassroots level sports and sporting talent in Rajasthan," the company said in a statement.

With multiple Guinness World Records to her name, including being the fastest female runner to cover the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Sufiya exemplifies the spirit of pushing boundaries, it said.

"Sufiya's journey from a baggage handling officer at Delhi Airport to a globally renowned ultra-distance runner aligns with Hindustan Zinc's vision of nurturing budding athletes to pursue successful sporting careers," the company said.

Sufiya has also participated in the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, organized recently by Hindustan Zinc as part of a campaign gainst malnutrition. PTI SDA HVA