Historic moment, hails Anand after four Indians reach FIDE WC quarterfinals

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The legendary Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday hailed the remarkable feat of four Indian chess players entering the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2023, saying it is a "historic moment for Indian chess." D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi have entered the last eight stage of the world tournament, being played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"It is a historic moment for Indian chess because we had a good hand, which is multiple players who are playing, who are all good... good enough level to qualify to the final stages," said Anand in a video shared by chess.com.

Anand, a five-time world champion, said the young players are taking Indian chess through a "happy time." "I was hoping that at least one or two, simply statistically, will break through to the quarterfinals. But in fact, four of them have managed (to enter quarterfinals). So, it is a happy time for Indian chess, and I am happy," he added.

In a much-anticipated quarterfinals match, Gukesh will face five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Gujarathi will be up against Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov, while in an all-Indian quarterfinal, Praggnanandhaa will take on Erigaisi.