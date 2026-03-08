Historic! Team India brought Diwali joy on Rangpanchmi festival, says MP CM

Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday India's victory over New Zealand in the T20 cricket World Cup final has brought the excitement and joy of Diwali across the country on the Rang Panchami day.

Suryakumar Yadav's team, easily India's greatest T20 outfit ever, created history with an unprecedented third World Cup win, clinically demolishing a lacklustre New Zealand by 96 runs with an awe-inspiring batting performance and laser-precise bowling.

"Team India's historic victory has brought the excitement and joy of Diwali across the country on Rang Panchami. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Indian cricket team and all the countrymen for winning the T-20 World Cup 2026," Yadav wrote on X.

BJP workers watched the final tie at the residence of Minister of Cooperation, Sports and Youth Welfare, Vishwas Sarang, in Bhopal.

Sarang congratulated the Indian team, saying the victory is a proud moment for the nation and is the result of hard work, dedication, and team spirit.

"It is a matter of pride and inspiration for the entire nation," the minister added.

As soon as the Indian team's victory was announced, the minister's residence complex reverberated with the sound of drums and cymbals. Spectators waved the national flag amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and distribution of sweets.

Late-night celebrations broke out in many cities of Madhya Pradesh, with people bursting crackers and dancing enthusiastically by waving the tricolour. PTI MAS NSK