Hitaashee faces tough challenge from Vidhatri, Sneha and Amandeep in Leg 14 of Hero WPGT

Vikarabad (Telangana), Nov 14 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi, who holds a comfortable lead of over Rs. 2 lakh on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, will begin as a strong favourite as the season moves towards the closing stages with the 14th leg starting here on Friday.

Advertisment

Hitaashee, who has won twice this season, will face a strong challenge from Sneha Singh, who has also won twice and Vidhatri Urs, who in seven starts has won three times.

Hitaashee is slated to play in the final Stage of the LET Q-School, while Sneha and Vidhatri will play in a pre-qualifier before the final stage.

The other winners from the current season in the field this week are Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar and Anvitha Narender.

Advertisment

Hitaashee, Vidhatri, Sneha and Amandeep are using the domestic event to tune up for the LET Q-School, as they tee up at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad.

The event carries a purse of Rs. 9 lakh.

The field includes two amateurs in Pihoo Chauhan and Srihitha Mandava.

Advertisment

This is the 14th leg of the Tour and one more leg is left after this. Eight players have won this season and three of them -- Vidhatri, Hitaashee and Sneha -- have emerged victorious more than once. PTI Cor AH AH