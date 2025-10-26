Hitaashee finishes 21st; former World No. 1 Tseng Yani wins title in Taipei

Taipei, Oct 26 9 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi, who was inside top-3 after her first round 4-under 68 at The Wistron Ladies Open, shot even par 72 in the second to finish T-21st in an event that was cut short to just two rounds and 36 holes.

Hitaashee had the privilege of playing the first round with the eventual winner, Yani Tseng, a former World No. 1 and winner of the first Hero Women’s Indian event in 2007.

The five-time major champion winner and former World No. 1 Yani clinched her seventh Ladies European Tour (LET) title in what was an emotional win on home soil, finishing on 14 under-par at Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

Her last win was the 2014 Taifong Ladies Open.

Hitaashee who completed her first round this morning added one more birdie to card 68 in the first round.

In the second round, she had just one birdie against three bogeys and on the back nine she had three birdies, including one on the 18th, against just one bogey. Her two-round total was 4-under.

There were three other Indians in the event, and they failed to make the cut.

Pranavi Urs (70) was T-67, Tvesa Malik (71) was T-75 and Avani Prashanth (72) was T-98.