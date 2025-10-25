Hitaashee is Tied-sixth with four more holes to play in rain-hit event in Taipei

Taipei, Oct 25 (PTI) After waiting for two full days, India’s Hitaashee Bakshi finally got to swing her club at the rain-hit Wistron Ladies Open but could not complete her opening round, lying three-under through 14 holes when play was suspended due to darkness.

She was Tied-sixth.

Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs shot 74 each and were Tied 73rd, while Avani Prashanth struggled with 78 and was tied 104th. But since there is no cut, all players get to play the second round, which will now be the final round in the event reduced to 36 holes.

The tournament was due to start on Thursday but after a course inspection on Wednesday, the Ladies European Tour (LET) and TLPGA confirmed it had been reduced to 54 holes. The rains continued to play spoilsport and that additional heavy rainfall forced the event to be further reduced to a 36-hole with no cut.

Hitaashee, who was third at the Hero Women’s Indian Open two weeks ago, had an early bogey on the second. But she more than made up with four birdies in a row from the sixth to the ninth and turned in 3-under. Another birdie on the 12th took her to Tied-third, but she dropped a shot on the 14th and was 3-under when play was stopped due to darkness.

Hitaashee will come back on Sunday to play four more holes and then start her second and final round.

Nook Sukapan of Thailand finished her first round in 6-under 66 and led the field though former World No. 1 Yani Tseng, who played with Hitaashee was also 6-under through 14 holes.

Ireland's Lauren Walsh and Taipei's Ya Chung Chang shot 68 each and were Tied third alongside Thailand Kultida Pramphum at 4-under. Kultida had one more hole to play.