Hitaashee looks to carry momentum into 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Visakhapatnam, Feb 6 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi will be looking to continue the impressive form she has displayed in recent weeks in the fourth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour beginning at the East Point Golf Club here on Wednesday.

The young golfer, who is on a comeback after last year’s injuries, was runner-up in the first two legs before she notched up a superb victory at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata last week.

In between, Hitaashee also won the Qualifying School in Thailand to gain a pro card on the All Thailand Ladies PGA Tour. She has been grouped with Yaalisai Verma and Ananya Garg, who showed a lot of promise last week.

With many of India’s top stars now getting busy with international tournaments on the Ladies European Tour and the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, there will be a lot of youngsters waiting to grab their chances.

Amidst a host of new faces, Ridhima Dilawari will be looking to get some tournament action before trying international events herself.

The field includes Sneha Singh, who has not been as dominating as last year, Seher Atwal, Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar.

Some of the youngsters to watch out for will be amateur Zara Anand, who did well at the National Games and All India Amateurs run by the Indian Golf Union, and Sinjini Mukherjee.

The prize money for the event is Rs 10 lakh.