Hitaashee looks to make up for last leg setback, Vidhatri seeks 4th win

Gurugram, Sep 24 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi, who lost in a play-off last week, will seek to it make up in the 13th leg of Hero WPGT which begins at the Golden Greens Golf Club here on Wednesday.

A double winner this season, Hitaashee lost to Vani Kapoor at the DLF Golf and Country Club in the previous week.

At the same time, Vidhatri Urs, the three time winner this season, is seeking a fourth title after finishing third last week.

Other top contenders include Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall, Neha Tripathi, Sneha Singh, Shweta Mansingh and Seher Atwal.

The Rs.14-lakh event will see 41 players, including five amateurs, in action.

The event assumes importance as this is the last one ahead of the flagship event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open (HWIO) to be held next month. The Hero Women’s Indian Open is the only Ladies European Tour event in the region.

The event will see a battle for the Hero Order of Merit honours between Hitaashee, the current leader, and Sneha Singh, the winner in 2023.

Close behind them is Amandeep Drall, who seeks to re-discover her form that saw her finish runner-up at the HWIO in 2022.

Hitaashee and Sneha have won twice each this season, while Amandeep has won once. Only Vidhatri has three wins in the 12 legs held so far.

Gaurika Bishnoi and Anvitha Narender are among the other winners from this season, who will be seen in action this week.

Ridhima and Seher are just back from Spain, where they played at the La Sella Open and will be hoping to use that experience at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

Among the amateurs, the one to watch out for will be Anvvi Dahhiya, who was fourth in the 12th Leg last week.

The other amateurs are Nandita Kumar, Janneya Dasanniee, Alysha Dutt and Prarthana Khanna. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS