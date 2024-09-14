Hitaashee tops, Vidhatri becomes first 3-time winner on Hero WPGT in 2024

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi held onto her lead on the Order of Merit after 11 legs of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, but the star has been Vidhatri Urs, who with three wins in the last three legs, has become the most successful player this season.

Vidhatri, who has played only five of the 11 legs is lying seventh, as Hitaashee, who has played 10 off the 11 legs, is on top.

The top three Hitaashee (Rs 11,99,500), Sneha Singh (two wins and Rs 10,41,500) and Amandeep Drall (1 win and Rs 10,08,640) have crossed the Rs 10 lakh-mark in terms of prize money.

Seven players, including one amateur, Nishna Patel have won the 11 legs so far with Vidhatri having done so three times in five starts, while Hitaashee and Sneha have won twice.

Anvitha Narender, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi have won once each and amateur Nishna Patel won one.

The Tour, which began about 15 years ago with four players, now regularly features 45-50 players, including amateurs, many of whom plan to turn professional in the next few months.

After Hitaashee, Sneha and Amandeep on the Order of Merit, the next three are Khushi Khanijau, Jasmine Shekar and Gaurika Bishnoi. Vidhatri is seventh and Seher Atwal eighth with Shweta Mansingh and Rhea Jha rounding off the Top-10.

The 12th and the 13th legs will be held later this month and the Hero Women's Indian open, the only Ladies European Tour in South Asia, will be held next month.