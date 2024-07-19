Hitesh Sharma joins Mumbai City FC on loan from Odisha FC

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Mumbai City FC on Friday roped in Odisha FC midfielder Hitesh Sharma on loan till the end of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Jalandhar-born Hitesh honed his skills as the Chandigarh Football Academy and Tata Football Academy (TFA).

He began his senior career with Mumbai FC in the I-League and went on to play for Atletico de Kolkata, Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said in a statement that Hitesh's experience at various clubs will help his side.

"His experience with various ISL clubs, combined with his versatility, will provide valuable depth to our midfield options," Kratky said.

The 26-year-old has made 81 appearances in the ISL and won the ISL Cup with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season. He made his international debut in 2018.

"Hitesh's quality and ability to excel in various midfield roles underscores his adaptability, which will strengthen Mumbai City FC's squad dynamics for the upcoming season," the club said in a release.

"Representing the club in various competitions and contributing to its objectives will be an honour," Hitesh added. PTI DDV SSC SSC