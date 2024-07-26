Hockey has become mainly about fitness, less about skills: Muneer Sait

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Former India goalkeeper Muneer Sait feels that the fast-paced modern hockey is all about fitness, while the skills of players have taken a back seat.

Eight-time champions India has not won an Olympic gold medal since 1980, while it settled for a bronze in the last edition (Tokyo Games).

Sait, who was a part of the bronze medal winning team at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, spoke about India's chances in the Paris Games. He said luck has a big role to play in modern-day hockey.

"The chances of a podium finish (at Paris Games) is very good. But, I can't say the same for a gold medal," he told PTI on the sidelines of a felicitation event here on Friday.

"Since the sport began to be played on synthetic surfaces, it has become very fast-paced. As a result, it has become mainly about fitness and less about skills.

"Also, making the most of the chances that come your way is extremely crucial. Sometimes, luck also plays its part." Sait had high praise for veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who will be featuring in his final Olympic outing in Paris. He also noted how the change of surface has changed the sport's goalkeeping.

"We used to do goalkeeping on natural turfs. But playing on synthetic surfaces has changed it completely, especially now that the keeper has to be fully padded up to tackle the fast pace of the ball," he said.

"But, Sreejesh is one of the best goalkeepers we have found, who has done tremendously well on this surface. He is good at saving even the penalty shots.

"We need many more keepers like him in the coming years and I'm sure of it. Also, Sreejesh is sure to become the goalkeeping coach of the national side in the future." Sait was joined by fellow Olympians and medallists -- Charles Cornelius (1972 Munich - Bronze), Vasudevan Baskaran (1980 Moscow - Gold), Victor John Philips (1972 Munich - Bronze) and Krishnamurthy Perumal (1968 Mexico City and 1972 Munich - Bronze) -- during the felicitation event organised by Sharon Ply.

The last 10 minutes is where you need to excel: Cornelius ==================================== Cornelius noted that the final 10 minutes of a hockey game is vital, which eventually decides the result of the contest.

"It's about how you play on a particular day. Also, the last 10 minutes is where you need to excel," Cornelius told PTI.

"If you are winning (leading) in the last 10 minutes, it's about how you will defend. And if you are losing (trailing) in those 10 minutes, how will you attack." Cornelius, who began as an attacking winger before becoming a full-time goalkeeper, recalled how the sport had changed from his days.

While he expressed his displeasure at the 'dribble-past penalty shootout', he vouched for the 'offside' rule to be brought in.

"One change that I'm unhappy with is that it used to be only the penalty stroke during my time. Recently, they introduced the dribble-past penalty shootout," Cornelius reckoned.

"The biggest drawback of this was players got to turn their back on the goalkeepers. During my days, it was considered as an obstruction.

"But, offside is one rule they can contemplate bringing in, which would make me happy." India face New Zealand in their opening match of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, but Cornelius warned that every team is equally potent in the modern day hockey.

"There were hardly six competitive teams in my time, especially India and Pakistan, and teams were scared to play against these two sides. But today, every team is equally competitive," he signed off. PTI AYG PDS PDS