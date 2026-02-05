Hockey India announces 24-member squad for FIH men's Pro League

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Hockey India on Thursday announced a 24-member Indian men's team for the opening leg of the FIH Pro League to be held from February 10 to 15 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Hockey India had announced a list of 33 probables last month for the coaching camp ahead of the season, which has now been pruned to a 24-member squad for the Rourkela leg of the event.

The home leg will feature international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium besides India.

"It's an exciting mix of youth and experience. We have young talents like Rosan (Kujur), Manmeet (Singh) and Amandeep coming through, while the presence of senior players, including those from the India A setup, adds valuable experience," chief coach Craig Fulton said in a release.

"That balance is important for us. Belgium and Argentina are quality sides, but we believe in our abilities and are focused on delivering our best performances." The Indian squad features a blend of experienced players and young talent across departments as the team looks to make a strong start to its Pro League campaign on home soil.

Goalkeeping duties will be handled by Suraj Karkera and Pawan. The defensive unit includes captain Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Defender Amandeep Lakra also finds a place in the squad following an impressive outing in the recently concluded Hockey India League, where he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

The midfield will be anchored by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur.

Among the notable inclusions is 21-year-old Rosan Kujur from Odisha, who has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national squad. Kujur was part of the Indian junior team that won the bronze medal at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai.

He also enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season, playing a key role for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, who lifted the Hockey India League 2025-26 title.

Manmeet Singh of Punjab has also been included following a string of impressive performances. He was part of the Indian junior team that claimed bronze at the Junior World Cup in Chennai last year and also featured for HIL GC during the Hockey India League.

India's forward line comprises Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Aditya Arjun Lalage.

India, who finished eighth among nine teams last season, will open their campaign against Belgium on February 11, followed by a match against Argentina a day later.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will then take on Belgium in the return fixture on February 14 before facing Argentina again on February 15. The team will then travel to Hobart, where they will play Spain on February 21 and 24, and Australia on February 22 and 25. The European leg of the tournament will be held in June. PTI ATK AM AM