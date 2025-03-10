Hockey India announces record prize pool for annual awards

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Hockey India has announced a record prize pool of Rs 12 crore for its seventh Annual Awards for which 32 players have been nominated across eight categories.

The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday here, to celebrate the finest performances of the 2024 season.

One of the key highlights is the coveted Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of the Year, which will honour the best male and female players.

Young players have also been given the spotlight, with Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and the Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women).

In addition, individual excellence across various positions will be recognised through awards such as Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, and Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year.

This year's awards will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Indian men's team's historic World Cup victory on the same date in 1975 -- the country's first and only world title to date.

Adding to the significance, 2025 marks 100 years of Indian hockey, as the country became affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on November 7, 1925.

India's Olympic bronze medal-winning team will be felicitated, along with the men and women teams that won the Asian Champions Trophy last year.

The Junior Asia Cup-winning men and women teams will also be honoured during the award ceremony.

"The Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 is a celebration of the extraordinary talent we have in Indian hockey. It's not just about recognising individual achievements but honouring the collective spirit of Indian hockey that has shone through in 2024," HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

Nominees for Hockey India Annual Awards 2024 are: Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2024: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Savita.

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2024: Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Udita.

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024: Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit.

` Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2024: Lalremsiami, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Navneet Kaur.

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21): Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo.

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21): Arshdeep Singh, Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of The Year (Women): Savita Punia, Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur.

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of The Year (Men): Abhishek, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh. PTI SSC BS BS