Hockey India asks state bodies to ensure compliance of its policies at district level

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Hockey India, in a bid to ensure compliance of its projects and policies in a more effective manner for the growth of the sport, will expand its 'Member Units Portal' to include information about district units as well.

Former India captain and HI president Dilip Tirkey said the aim is to promote good governance across all regions while also digitising data.

HI has asked all its states member units to complete their paperwork for district compliances from their respective states and upload it on the Member Units Portal so that the national governing body for the sport can can track their progress and make the data transparent.

"The step to include district compliances in the Member Units Portal highlights Hockey India's commitment towards promoting hockey at the grassroots level. Our aim is to ensure that we track all the data from all the districts of India to ensure overall development of the sport," said Tirkey in a release on Sunday.

HI is also looking to expand the Member Units Portal to include registration of all players competing in the state as well as district championships across India, similar to the practice being followed for the National Championship.

"By tracking the progress of players from each district and state, we can also ensure the growth of athletes at the grassroots level and will be in a position to provide them with opportunities, facilities and equipment as, and when, required," said Tirkey.

HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added: "Our aim is to build a robust foundation at the grassroots level by empowering all the states and district units. This step will create opportunities for aspiring hockey players at all levels, thus, ensuring the future of the sport in the country,"