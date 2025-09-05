Hockey India felicitates Vandana Katariya, Lalit Upadhyay

Rajgir, Sep 5 (PTI) Hockey India on Friday felicitated former internationals Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay for their outstanding contributions to Indian hockey following their recent retirements from the sport.

The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the ongoing men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, where the federation presented cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the two stalwarts.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to wear the India jersey and represent my country. Hockey has given me everything, and I will cherish these memories forever," Katariya said in a release.

Vandana, who retired in April, ended a career spanning over 15 years with 320 international appearances and 158 goals — the most by any Indian woman.

A key figure in India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, she remains the only Indian woman to have scored a hat-trick at the Games.

Lalit, who called time on his career in June, represented India in 183 matches since his debut in 2014, scoring 67 goals.

He was part of the teams that clinched bronze medals at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

“I feel incredibly proud to have been part of some of the most historic moments in Indian hockey. From a small village in Varanasi to standing on the Olympic podium, the journey has been truly special," he said.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey hailed the duo as “exceptional ambassadors for Indian hockey,” while secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said their careers reflected the “resilience and excellence” of the sport in the country. PTI ATK TAP