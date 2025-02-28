Hockey India introduces promotion and relegation system in Senior Women National C''ship

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Hockey India on Friday unveiled a new format with a promotion and relegation system for the Senior Women's National Championship to be held in Panchkula from March 1 to 12.

The competition will feature 28 teams divided into three divisions titled 'A', 'B' and 'C'.

The new format aims to enhance competition but also provides intends to provide a pathway for teams to ascend to higher divisions or risk relegation based on their performances.

"The introduction of the promotion and relegation system is a significant step in raising the standard of hockey across the country," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.

"It ensures that every match in the Championship holds importance, whether it's a battle for the title or to avoid relegation. We look forward to an exciting tournament where teams can showcase their skills and aim for the top." The top 12 teams will compete in Division A which will be further split into four pools of three teams each and will play in a league format within their respective pools. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for March 9, followed by the semifinals on March 10 and the final and 3rd/4th place play-off on March 12.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to Division B for the next edition.

Nine teams will compete in Division B, with the goal of earning promotion to Division A. Here, five teams are in Pool A and four are in Pool B.

"The top two teams will earn promotion to Division A for the next season, while the bottom two will be relegated to Division C. No knockout rounds will be held in Division B; the league standings will determine promotions and relegations," HI said.

Seven teams in Division C will vie for promotion to Division B which will have three teams in Pool A and four in Pool B.

Division C will also only play league matches, with the top two teams securing promotion to Division B.

During the league stage, teams in all three divisions will earn points based on their performance. Each team will be awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

In Division A, the league stage will culminate with the knockout rounds, while Divisions B and C will conclude with final standings determined solely by league matches.

Division A ======== Pool A: Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Karnataka Pool B: Hockey Maharashtra, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Punjab Pool C: Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu Pool D: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey Division B ====== Pool A: Telangana Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand, Assam Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Association of Bihar Pool B: Delhi Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Himachal Division C ======== Pool A: Kerala Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Gujarat Pool B: Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. PTI APA DDV