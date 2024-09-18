Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Natl C''ship: Uttar Pradesh to meet Punjab in final

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Jalandhar, Sep 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will be pitted against Punjab in the final of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship after both teams won their respective semi-finals against Karnataka and Haryana here on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, UP beat Karnataka with Rajesh Yadav (41st min), Ajeet Kumar (45th min) and Fahad Khan (57th min) netting a goal each for the winners.

Captain Sunil PB (53’) earned a consolation goal for the opposition.

Punjab was engaged in a competitive encounter versus Haryana in the second semi-final, settling for a 4-4 draw before prevailing 7-6 in the shootout. PTI AYG KHS

Subscribe