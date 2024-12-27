Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers to take on Gonasika in opener

Rourkela, Dec 27 (PTI) A new era in Indian hockey will be ushered in when the much-anticipated Hockey India League League (HIL) restarts with the opening clash between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika of Vizag here on Saturday.

The HIL is set to be revived in a new avatar after seven years with eight men's teams in the fray. The icing of the cake is the introduction of the women's league, comprising four teams, which will be played in Ranchi from January 12.

The Birsa Munda Stadium will host the men's teams till the final on February 1, while the women's teams will compete from January 12 to 26 in Ranchi.

The first phase of men's HIL, from December 28 to January 18, will see the teams play each other once.

The second phase, beginning on January 19, will see the teams divided into two pools: Pool A (Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers) and Pool B (Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras).

Each team will face the other in their respective pool, with the top-four advancing to the semifinals on January 31.

Delhi SG Pipers will look to make a positive start to their campaign in the men's competition.

Co-captained by Olympic medallist Shamsher Singh and Australia's Jake Whetton, the Delhi franchise have a strong squad and would be buzzing with confidence after a successful pre-tournament camp at Bhubaneswar.

"All our players are excited to play against Gonasika and are looking forward to the start of the league. We have prepared well for the last two weeks and we have had a few bonding sessions as well," Shamsher said.

"There is a bit of pressure that comes with it but all the players in our squad are well trained and aware of the demands at this level, so we will play the match with the aim to do our best.

"We have to execute the strategy set by our coaches and take it game by game. Every match is important but it is also important to take the first step in the right direction tomorrow," he added.

"HIL is returning after seven years and everyone in the team is excited for the match against Delhi. We have a good understanding amongst each other and (we have) a good mixture of youngsters, Indian seniors and foreigners.

"We will look to implement the things we have trained on so far in the match tomorrow. We have also played with and against these players before, so we will look to play our game and do our best to minimise their goal-scoring opportunities," Gonasika captain Manpreet Singh said.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors are the four teams in the Women's HIL. Their matches will be played at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, with each team playing against the others twice.

After the pool stage, the top two teams will meet in the final on January 26. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM