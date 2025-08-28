India seek World Cup berth through Asia Cup triumph; up against China in opener

Rajgir: Three-time champions India will look to put behind their dismal recent form and secure a World Cup berth by winning the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting with a tricky opening game against lower-ranked China here on Friday.

India and China are placed in Pool A with Japan and Kazakhstan. Pool B consists of title-holders and five-time champions South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.

Kazakhstan, set to play their first Asia Cup in over three decades, and Bangladesh replaced Pakistan and Oman, both of whom withdrew from the event.

Pakistan opted out citing security reasons in the backdrop of India's Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals, with the final scheduled on September 7.

The tournament is India's best and last chance to qualify for next year's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

India stumbled in their first attempt to secure a spot, dropping to seventh in the world after a dismal European leg of the FIH Pro League.

India secured just one win from eight matches and recorded a record seven-game losing streak -- the longest in the team's history, forcing chief coach Craig Fulton to go back to the drawing board and field a full strength side for the Asia Cup.

Fulton admitted that the Asia Cup is the "most important tournament of the year." India are the highest-ranked side in the tournament, and the continent's flag-bearer in world hockey.

The tag brings with it pressure and opportunity and the need to silence critics with a dominating show.

Fulton needs to reassess his "defend-to-attack" approach which fell apart in Pro League. India conceded 26 goals across eight games, especially due to avoidable mistakes by the defenders.

And in this tournament, the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit cannot afford to slip up on the defensive front.

Penalty corner conversion will also be a big concern for India as the team heavily relies on Harmanpreet. In his absence, the likes of Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Sanjay have struggled to deliver.

India's outing in the European leg of Pro League also exposed another major concern -- goalkeeping.

After the retirement of PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera are the team's two custodians. But while the former struggled to deal with aerial balls, the latter looked dicey when put under pressure.

India's record against Asian rivals in recent years is daunting. The team scored 94 goals in 14 matches across the 2023 Asian Games and 2024 Asian Champions Trophy. But history warns against complacency.

The bronze at the 2022 Asia Cup was a sobering reminder that form can dip sharply after peaks.

Harmanpreet will lead the defense in the company of Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj, Sanjay and Rohidas.

The midfield will be manned by Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

The onus of scoring goals will be on the seasoned Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh.

In Friday's game, India will start as clear favourites against China, currently ranked 23rd in the world, but the home team can't take the nimble-footed Chinese lightly.

The Chinese mostly depend on counter-attacks and are not being seen as serious challengers in the tournament. China's best result in Asia Cup is a third place finish in 2009 Kuantan, Malaysia.

They have featured in the Olympics just once in 2008 being the hosts but finished 11th.

China also played just one World Cup in 2018, finishing 10th.

The Chinese team mostly comprises players from Inner Mongolia, where the Daur people have been playing Beikou, a game similar to field hockey, for about hundreds of years.

Having said that India cannot afford to take China lightly and the fragile defensive line will need to be at its best to counter any attacking threats from fast-paced Chinese forwards.

In other matches of the day, Malaysia will kickstart the tournament with a morning game against Bangladesh, followed by a showdown between South Korea and Chinese Taipei. Japan and Kazakhstan will go head to head in the afternoon, followed by the India-China game.

Squads: India: Krishan B Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (GK), Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

China: Ao Xu, Chen Qijun, Gao Jiesheng, Chen Chengfu, Meng Yuanfeng, Li Pengfei, Chen Chongcong (C), LU Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Xu Jiebin, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Meng Nan, Lin Changliang, Guo Xiaolong, Wang Weihao (GK), Wang Caiyu (GK), Ao Yang, Chen Benhai.

Match starts at 3pm.