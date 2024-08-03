Hockey India sub-junior men's and women's c'ship for Zone A&B in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The second edition of Hockey India sub-junior men's and women's academy championship for Zone A and B will be held here from Sunday.

While the men's fixtures will start on Sunday, the women's games will begin on Monday.

The finals in both the categories are scheduled for August 11.

The men's games will be played at the Dhyan Chand hockey ground, while the women's matches will be played at Jhilmil Hockey Centre.

The teams participating in the men's section are Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and R K Roy Hockey Academy.

Pool C will have Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Namdhari Sports Academy and Thirumavalavan Hockey Academy, while Pool D will see Har Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, Republican Sports Club and Ashwini Sports Academy in action.

Women's teams has been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Har Hockey Academy, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Anantapur Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

Pool B includes Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and R K Roy Hockey Academy.