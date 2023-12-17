Hockey: Indian women go down 1-2 to Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament

Valencia, Dec 17 (PTI) The Indian women’s hockey team suffered its second consecutive defeat by going down 1-2 to Belgium in the 5 Nations Tournament here.

Belgium won the match riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel (37’). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India on Saturday.

India had lost 2-3 to Spain in the opener.

The match was intense from the first whistle, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but a goal was not forthcoming. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.

The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the halftime break.

Both teams were eager to score next and it was Versavel's shot on goal, early in the third quarter which extended Belgium’s lead in the contest.

India kept probing Belgium’s defence in search of a goal in the last quarter.

In the dying moments of the game, Vaishnavi found an opening and scored, swinging the momentum in their favour.

However, India failed to capitalise further.

India next face Germany on December 19. PTI APA BS BS