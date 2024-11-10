Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra among winners on day 7 in Senior Men National C'ship

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Hockey Association of Odisha, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra registered dominant wins in their respective pool matches on the seventh day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Sunday.

Hockey Association of Odisha blanked Hockey Arunachal 9-0 in Pool E with Amandeep Lakra (5’, 25’), Ajay Kumar Ekka (15’, 50’) and Kerobin Lakra (47’, 53’) scoring twice each.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess (11’), Pratap Lakra (23’), and Sudeep Chirmako (35’) also sounded the board.

Le Puducherry Hockey trounced Hockey Rajasthan 13-2 in another match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

For Le Puducherry Hockey, T Arun Kumar (3’, 21’, 25’, 26’), Mahendran P (2’, 7’, 29’, 32’) and R Ranjith (8’, 37’, 42’, 50’) netted four goals each along with a contribution from captain Veerathamizhan V (55’).

Captain Virendra Singh (15’) and Keshav Pandey (47’) were the scorers for Hockey Rajasthan.

In Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Gujarat 18-2, while Hockey Maharashtra beat Goans Hockey 5-0. PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024