Hockey Jharkhand, Odisha in quarters of Junior Men National Championship

Jalandhar, Sep 15 (PTI) Hockey Jharkhand outclassed Hockey Gujarat, while Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey to enter the quarterfinals of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship here on Sunday.

Jharkhand will face Hockey Haryana and Odisha will take on Punjab Hockey in the last eight round on Monday.

Hockey Jharkhand drubbed Gujarat 27-0. Adisan Minj (12’, 16’, 35’, 56’, 58’, 59’) stood out to be top goal scorer for Jharkhand.

Ghuran Lohra (2’, 6’, 19’, 24’, 53’) also scored five goals in the game along with Roshan Ekka (5’, 30’, 31’, 39’) and Deepak Soreng (18’, 26’, 43’, 47’) who scored four goals each to put their team in a strong position.

Baraik Kamal Chik (16’, 25’, 40’) also joined his teammates to take the game away from their opponent and scored a hat-trick.

Sukhnath Guria (32’, 33’) scored a brace as well whereas Abhishek Tigga (5’), Sumit Barwa (15+’) and Mangra Dohdray (30’) scored one goal each.

Odisha defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-2.

Karan Lakra (30’, 50’) scored for of Odisha.

Captain Jasman Munda (15’), Abhishek Topno (27’) and Deepak Pradhan (60’) also scored a goal each.

In reply, Pradip Mandal (16’) and Wislon Xaxa (46’) managed to score for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir defeated Hockey Rajasthan 6-2.

For Jammu & Kashmir, captain Arun Preet Singh (6’, 27’) and Zahid Shabir (24’, 48’) scored a couple of goals each whereas Jatveer Singh (35’) and Jagmeet Singh (54’) also scored one goal each.

In response, Anurag Suthar (32’) and Kunal Koundal (43’) scored for Rajasthan.

Assam Hockey and Hockey Arunachal played out a 2-2 draw.

Parkil Alam (17’) and Hemant Borthakur (47’) scored for Assam.

Abhishek Yadav (39’) and Piyush Singh (56’) scored for Arunachal.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Bengal 6-0.

Bijay Kujur (7’, 8’, 41’) scored a hattrick whereas captain Rohit Kujur (9’), Vivek Kumar Singh (37’) and Md Sakib Ali (37’) also scored one goal each.

Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab had secured wins, while Andhra Pradesh and Delhi played out a 5-5 draw on day six. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 ATK