Hockey Jharkhand win 15th Senior Women’s National

Panchkula, Mar 12 (PTI) Hockey Jharkhand edged past defending champions Hockey Haryana 4-3 in a shootout after 1-1 in regulation time to win the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

Pramodni Lakra (44’) and Rani (42’) scored in regulation time.

Rajni Kerketta, Nirali Kujur, Binima Dhan, and captain Alebla Rani Toppo netted in the shootout, while keeper Anjali Bhinjia’s two crucial saves sealed the win.

In the bronze medal match, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1, with Manju Chorsiya (59’) scoring the late winner. PTI TAP BS BS