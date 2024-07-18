Hockey men's and women's sub junior South Zone championship from Friday

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The second edition of Hockey India's sub junior men's and women's South Zone championship involving six teams will be held at Kollam in Kerala from Friday.

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Kerala are the six teams in men's and women's categories in the competition.

The format of the tournament will be round-robin wherein all teams will play against each other once. The top two teams will advance to the final after the end of the first round whereas the third and fourth placed sides will battle for third-place finish.

"This championship is not only about winning but also about learning and growing as players. It provides a crucial platform for young players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience," HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

On the first day, Andhra Pradesh will take on Puducherry, Karnataka will face Telangana, while Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Kerala in the men's category.

In the women's section, Telangana will compete with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu will face Puducherry, and Kerala will take on Karnataka.